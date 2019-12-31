CDS Row: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes A Veiled Jibe At Govt Over Gen Rawat's Appointment

Congress MP from Behrampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to microblogging website Twitter on Monday night and tweeted about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff. He took a veiled jibe at the ruling government and asserted that they have appointed General Rawat as the CDS by taking into consideration his "ideological" leaning.

Chowdhury added that the Indian Army is an "apolitical" institution, thus hinting at a remark made by General Rawat on the ongoing protests over CAA.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

At the End, Mr Rawat become the 1st #ChiefOfDefenceStaff, Govt certainly taken all his perfrmnces into cognizance including his ideological predilection, Indian Army is an apolitical institution for which each & every Indian irrespective of Caste Class Creed Community is proud of — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 30, 2019

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams General Rawat for CAA comment

As the COAS Bipin Rawat spoke about the ongoing protests over CAA last week, the opposition criticised his political comments on the issue.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also questioned the COAS on Thursday, December 26, and said that his remarks on CAA are "objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit". Chowdhury also added that the army should maintain "impartiality" and refrain from making any political comments.

Army Chief's remark on CAA is highly objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit, he is appeared to be a BJP leader who is going to be promoted or rewarded as cds. Rawat needs to be restrained to maintain the impartiality of our army — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 26, 2019

COAS' comments on CAA

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the violence that plagued several college and university campuses during the weeks-long anti-CAA agitation across India.

Addressing an event in New Delhi, Rawat said that those who lead students to commit violence and arson do not represent leadership. This is the first time the Army chief spoke on the agitation around the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. We are witnessing a large number of college and university students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out violence and arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat had said.

