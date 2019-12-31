The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CDS Row: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes A Veiled Jibe At Govt Over Gen Rawat's Appointment

General News

Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter on Monday night and spoke about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the CDS

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
CDS

Congress MP from Behrampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to microblogging website Twitter on Monday night and tweeted about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff. He took a veiled jibe at the ruling government and asserted that they have appointed General Rawat as the CDS by taking into consideration his "ideological" leaning.

Chowdhury added that the Indian Army is an "apolitical" institution, thus hinting at a remark made by General Rawat on the ongoing protests over CAA.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on General Rawat's appointment as CDS

Read: Gen Bipin Rawat appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff, to take charge on Dec 31

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams General Rawat for CAA comment

As the COAS Bipin Rawat spoke about the ongoing protests over CAA last week, the opposition criticised his political comments on the issue.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also questioned the COAS on Thursday, December 26, and said that his remarks on CAA are "objectionable, unethical and beyond his remit". Chowdhury also added that the army should maintain "impartiality" and refrain from making any political comments. 

Read: After Priyanka Vadra's 'Saffron' jibe, Yogi Adityanath defends the usage of punishment

COAS' comments on CAA 

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday slammed the violence that plagued several college and university campuses during the weeks-long anti-CAA agitation across India.

Addressing an event in New Delhi, Rawat said that those who lead students to commit violence and arson do not represent leadership. This is the first time the Army chief spoke on the agitation around the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read: 'This is not leadership': COAS Gen Rawat slams anti-CAA misdirection & arson

"Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. We are witnessing a large number of college and university students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out violence and arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat had said.

Read: Gen Bipin Rawat to be India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC clears appointment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
SHARAD PAWAR BACKS MAMATA BANERJEE
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL