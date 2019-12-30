Gen Bipin Rawat To Be India's First Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS); ACC Clears Appointment

In another massive step towards getting India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), current COAS General Bipin Rawat, on Monday, has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post as per sources. This development comes a day after the Central Government amended the Army Rule of 1954 which now provides an extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff if deemed necessary. Hence the 61-year old Rawat who is touted to be the next CDS can serve upto the age of 65 now.

CDS tenure amended

Earlier on Saturday, the government issued a notification amending the Army Rules 1954, making it inapplicable to the new Chief of Defence Staff. The service chiefs have a tenure of three years or 62 years of age whichever is earlier and it remains unchanged. However, the tenure of the CDS has not been fixed. Currently, Rawat is set to superannuate on December 31.

Cabinets approval

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union cabinet had announced that the CDS would be a four-star general - from either- the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. He will also head the Department of Military Affairs and would be paid a salary equal to a service chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement about the creation of the new office of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on August 15 in his Independence Day speech.

General Rawat's career

Rawat was first commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978. He has commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley. During his career span of 37 years, he has been awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, COAS Commendation on two occasions and the Army Commander’s Commendation.

He took over as the GOC-in-C Southern Command on 1 January 2016 and assumed the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff on 1 September 2016. Soon he was appointed as 27th Chief of the Army Staff, superseding two more senior Lieutenant Generals, Praveen Bakshi and Pattiarimal Mohamadali Hariz on 17 December 2017. He has a vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.