ECI Asks Twitter To Delete BJP Leader Kapil Mishra's Controversial 'India Vs Pak' Tweet

Taking immediate action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' tweet, the Election Commission of India on Friday has asked Twitter itself to delete Mishra's controversial tweet. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on the tweet within 24 hours. In response, the returning officer issued a notice to Mishra and asked ECI to proceed with the removal of the tweet.

ECI seeks report on BJP's Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' tweet, he says 'unafraid of truth'

ECI asks Twitter to delete Mishra' s tweet

#UPDATE Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office requests Election Commission of India to begin the process for removal of Kapil Mishra's tweet. Election Commission has asked Twitter directly to remove the tweet. https://t.co/BRBBo1Jixa — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Kapil Mishra stands by his comments, says AAP, Congress promoting 'Pak agenda'

Kapil Mishra's 'Ind v Pak' tweet

Stirring pre-poll controversy, Mishra tweeted that the elections on February 8 were a poll fight between India Vs Pakistan - equating BJP to India and its opponents to Pakistan. When asked to comment on his tweet, he stood by his comments claiming that there are 'mini Pakistans' in Delhi. Fuelling more controversy, he added that India will stand against these mini Pakistans and every problem will be solved on February 8 - the day Delhi goes to polls. Mishra unabashedly defended his tweet claiming that he was unafraid of speaking the truth.

Kapil Mishra's bizarre Delhi polls comment stirs controversy, calls it 'India vs Pakistan'

Mishra's previous communal controversy

In October, while Delhi which is already suffering a severe pollution crisis, celebrates a cracker-free Diwali, stirring a major controversy BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave a communal spin to the festival. He tweeted against the stringent cracker restrictions in Delhi stating that ' To reduce pollution, stop these kinds of explosions, not Diwali crackers'. He had attached a huge Muslim family's photos along with it, which attracted flak and a complaint was registered against him.

AAP demands cancellation of Kapil Mishra's candidature, alleges breach of EC guidelines

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.