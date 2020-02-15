Census 2021: First Phase To Be Conducted In Haryana From May 1 To June 15

The first phase of the Census 2021 will be conducted in Haryana from May 1 to June 15, 2020, disclosed at a high-level meeting on Friday. According to reports, the meeting was held by the State- Level Conference of Divisional, Deputy Commissioners and Principal Census Officers to review the preparedness for Census 2021 and updation of the National Population Register (NPR). It was chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

During the meeting, it was revealed that around 58,000 numerators and supervisors would be deployed for canvassing the data. According to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Vivek Joshi, who was also present at the meeting, "The data on census should be very reliable and since the entire process of the census is very time-bound therefore all the concerned officers should ensure that all the procedure should be completed within the stipulated time period i.e from May 1 to June 15."

Further, the second phase of the Census 2021- Population Enumeration will be conducted from February 9 to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, stated a release.

Census 2021 to be conducted online

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared on Tuesday that the 2021 census will be the first census to be conducted through a mobile app designed by the Registrar General of India. The spokesperson of MHA tweeted saying that the mobile app will be entitled to the confidentiality of data guaranteed by the Census Act 1948.

Read: SAD-BJP wants Punjab govt to withdraw its affidavit supporting separate Sikh body for Haryana

A few things about #census2021:



1. FIRST EVER census to be conducted with a mixed mode approach -a mobile app (created in-house by RGI office)



2. Facility for online self enumeration for the public during population enumeration phase.



2/3 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 21, 2020

Read: Census 2021 to be conducted through mobile app, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Kerala to carry out its own Census

The Kerala Government's state cabinet recently informed the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner that the state would carry out its own census. Finance Minister of Kerala Thomas Isaac also informed the two bodies that they will not implement the National Population Register (NPR). This comes after the state Assembly passed a resolution against the citizenship laws.

Read: Haryana Police launches online verification certificate service to promote transparency

Read: Opposition should refrain from spreading fear regarding census process: Kerala CM

(With ANI Inputs)