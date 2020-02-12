Haryana Police Launches Online Verification Certificate Service To Promote Transparency

Haryana police have launched an online verification certificate with a digital signature on Wednesday. With the help of the online service, people can now avail all sorts of police verification certificates through the police department's round-the-clock citizen portal which will help reduce corruption and make the process more transparent.

According to a release, the verification certificates that can be received online include character certificates, tenant verification certificates, police clearance certificates.

"These certificates have been integrated with digital signatures to speed up the services of civil service delivery to make them transparent and corruption-free," the release said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Vijay Vardhan and Director General of Police Manoj Yadav from the Haryana Civil Secretariat were present at the launch of the service on Wednesday.

However, as per the release, in the first phase, three services will be provided including a character certificate, tenant verification certificate, and police clearance certificate. These certificates with a digital signature can be downloaded by the citizen from the Citizen Portal at all times.

More services to be added in online verification system

In the future, other services like employee verification, servant verification, etc. will also be integrated with the digital signature. The officials have reportedly said that the services can be availed and the digitally signed certificates can be downloaded from anywhere at their convenience by logging on to the HarSamay portal.

Self Defence training to girls by Delhi police

Police from across the nation are coming up with innovative services as per the need of the states. Considering the crime against women, last month the Delhi police had launched an initiative of self-defence training programmes to girls in schools. Under the programme, girls from Delhi schools received self-defence training by cops and such sessions were to be held every Sunday in various school campuses across the national capital.

According to the website of Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for Women and Children, the programme provided self-defence training to groups of women and adolescent girls at their doorstep if they managed to create a group of 40-50 women of any age group. If the group was small then they were invited to the SPUWAC office for a 10-day-long Self Defense training program. The unit also organises summer and winter camps across the city at various locations.

