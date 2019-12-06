Central Crime Branch Raids Bangalore Turf Club, Rs 96 Lakh Seized

Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raid at Bangalore Turf Club on Friday after receiving complaints about cheating and seized Rs 96 lakhs cash. A similar raid was conducted on December 1, when CCB arrested 10 illegal bookmakers and seized Rs 5.91 Lakhs from BTC.

Illegal racket in Bangalore Turf Club premises

According to the CCB, 10 accused men were found to be accepting illegal bets in the first enclosure near gate number 3 of the BTC premises. The police are yet to conduct a further probe and conclude if bookies had any help from insiders of the turf club. The course of the recovered money would also be considered in the coming days.

Betting at the turf club is permitted only through authorised stalls and licensed bookmakers. It was also noted that the accused were a group of illegal bookmakers who entered the premises and accepted bets, saying that they have insider information about the results of the race. This racket points to considerable tax evasion, as none of these bets and returns are legalized and accounted for. The police often keep a watch on these illegal bookmakers at BTC and take action against them.

