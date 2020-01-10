Central Govt Replacing Old Fencing With Anti-cut Fencing At India-Pak, B'desh Borders

In a move to prevent infiltration by intruders into Indian borders, the Central Government is replacing old fencing with the latest anti-cut fencing at India-Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, BSF sources said. According to the Border Security Force (BSF) sources, the cost of 7.18 km fencing is Rs 14,30,44,000 which has recently been installed at the border. On average, the cost of a kilometre fencing is around Rs 1.99 crore.

'Now only anti-cut fencing will be installed at the borders'

The government is in the process of replacing old fencing with new anti-cut fencing, which will be more effective. Multiple patches have been replaced and now only anti-cut fencing will be installed at the borders," news agency ANI quoted BSF sources. A pilot project at Lathitila, the Silchar sector is being constructed recently and some other patches are also under consideration. Sources claimed that fencing at some patches is very old which can help the intruders to enter Indian borders.

Two pilot projects completed

As a precautionary measure, extra force has been deployed at the borders where fencing is considered weak. Last year, the Government of India had started two pilot projects covering about 71 km on India-Pakistan Border (10 km) and India-Bangladesh border (61 km) of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which have now been completed.

It is now time for taking up Stage-II and Stage-III covering about 1955 km of the border which cannot be physically fenced. The CIBMS project will vastly improve the capability of BSF in detecting and controlling the cross border crimes like illegal infiltration, smuggling of contraband goods, human trafficking and cross border terrorism, etc. The India-Bangladesh international border is spread over 4,096 km, of which 3,026 km is fenced. The unfenced locations often fall in the riverine areas of the border or in village areas where land acquisition is difficult for the government.

(with ANI inputs)