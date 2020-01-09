Shane Warne Seeks BCCI, Indian Fans' Help For Donations To Australian Bushfire Victims

Australian bowling legend Shane Warne recently made a big sacrifice to help the people of his country combat the raging bushfires that have been making life difficult down under. Mainly affecting the state of New South Wales, the Australian bushfires have killed an uncountable number of animals along with damaging human property and also taking some lives. In this time of tragedy, Shane Warne has reached out to India for some help.

Shane Warne urges BCCI, India to help amidst Australian bushfire news

Speaking to a leading Indian media daily Shane Warne urged his 'fans and friends' from India to make a few donations towards the Bushfire Appeal. There have not been any publicised reports of any Indian celebrity making a donation towards the Australian fires yet. Warne's appeal will mainly reach out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Wow ! This is incredible. Thankyou so so much. Remember auction closes on Friday the 10th of January at 10am Melbourne, Australian time. Not long to go, so please place a bid here. Thankyou so much again for this amazing generosity !!!! https://t.co/S5QTBu3ykk pic.twitter.com/VbNJAQGxlk — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Recently, Warne made a very big sacrifice for his country when he chose to auction off his beloved Australian Test cap, the 'Baggy Green'. The coveted cap is the 350th one to be given out to the Australian team and was received by Warne, when he made his debut for Australia in 1992. It is the same Baggy Green that was a part of Warne's journey from 0 to 708 Test wickets. The legendary cap is currently being bid, which sits at AUD 525,500 at the time of writing this report. The amount roughly converts to ₹2.58 crore. Other players have also committed to helping out the Australian victims by making some tremendous commitments. These players include T20 superstars like Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

Love it Lynny!!

I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now. 🙏 https://t.co/hcJea0B6hh — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 2, 2020

Alright I am gonna jump on board and match @lynny50 and @Gmaxi_32 with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough. https://t.co/43M0CkAejY — D'Arcy Short (@ShortDarcy) January 3, 2020

IPL 2020: Shane Warne set to return to India

Shane Warne will be returning to India in March when he takes on his role as the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warne skippered the Royals to their first and only IPL trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He also serves as the brand ambassador of the franchise, which will be led by Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith.

