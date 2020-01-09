The Debate
Shane Warne Seeks BCCI, Indian Fans' Help For Donations To Australian Bushfire Victims

Cricket News

Legendary Australian bowler Shane Warne recently put up his Australian baggy green for an Auction. These proceeds will be donated towards the bushfires.

Shane Warne

Australian bowling legend Shane Warne recently made a big sacrifice to help the people of his country combat the raging bushfires that have been making life difficult down under. Mainly affecting the state of New South Wales, the Australian bushfires have killed an uncountable number of animals along with damaging human property and also taking some lives. In this time of tragedy, Shane Warne has reached out to India for some help.

Read | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne slams 'irresponsible' Australian media for Nathan Lyon comments

Shane Warne urges BCCI, India to help amidst Australian bushfire news

Speaking to a leading Indian media daily Shane Warne urged his 'fans and friends' from India to make a few donations towards the Bushfire Appeal. There have not been any publicised reports of any Indian celebrity making a donation towards the Australian fires yet. Warne's appeal will mainly reach out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Read | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne auctions Baggy Green to raise funds for Australian bushfire crisis

Recently, Warne made a very big sacrifice for his country when he chose to auction off his beloved Australian Test cap, the 'Baggy Green'. The coveted cap is the 350th one to be given out to the Australian team and was received by Warne, when he made his debut for Australia in 1992. It is the same Baggy Green that was a part of Warne's journey from 0 to 708 Test wickets. The legendary cap is currently being bid, which sits at AUD 525,500 at the time of writing this report. The amount roughly converts to ₹2.58 crore. Other players have also committed to helping out the Australian victims by making some tremendous commitments. These players include T20 superstars like Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short.

Read | Shane Warne helps raise $500,000 with Baggy Green cap for Australian bushfire victims

IPL 2020: Shane Warne set to return to India

Shane Warne will be returning to India in March when he takes on his role as the mentor of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warne skippered the Royals to their first and only IPL trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He also serves as the brand ambassador of the franchise, which will be led by Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith.

Read | Shane Warne recalls being comically hungover before 1992 Test debut

