Central Railway Deploys Robots & Other Technologies For Safe Travel Experience Amid COVID

The Central Railway has deployed robots and other latest technologies at stations across India to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in an efficient and effective manner. The Central Railway has deployed a robot named "Captain Arjun" and "Febri Eye" to screen passengers at the stations and give them personal protective equipments such as face masks. All the devices and robotic technologies have been developed by the Central Railway.

According to an official statement, 'Captain Arjun', a robotic device that has wheels installed at the bottom, moves around at the stations to check passengers with thermal technology and also dispenses masks and sanitizers using onboard sensors.

Meanwhile, Febri Eye is a pre-installed camera system that scans passengers using thermal technology. Other devices deployed by the Central Railway include Robot warrior 'Rakshak' and Medibot 'Jivak'.

ATMA, Health ATM Kiosks & more

The Central Railway has also installed technologies such as Automated Ticketing Managing Access (ATMA) to ensure contact-free ticket checking at stations. The Central Railway has developed a mobile-based app called Checkin Master, which allows personnel to check PRS based reserved tickets in a safe manner. Other technologies that have been deployed by the Indian Railways are foot-operated hand sanitizer dispenser, Health ATM Kiosks, etc.

The Health ATM Kiosks will have an attendant by its side to help passengers get at least 16 types of health readings including blood pressure, sugar level, Body Mass Index, etc. These are some of the technologies adopted by the Central Railway to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in safe and effective ways.

(With inputs from ANI)

