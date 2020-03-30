Lockdown: Railway To Run Parcel Trains On 3 Routes For Transport Of Essential Goods

In a big development on Monday, the Central Railway announced that it would run parcel trains from Kalyan to Sankrail, between Godhani and New Tinsukia and from Kalyan to Changsari. This move is aimed at the transport of essential commodities such as medicines, food, etc. All these trains will run with 20 VPU coaches and one Guard cum Luggage Van. Moreover, the frequency of services might be increased if there is more demand.

Currently, all passenger trains remain suspended due to the nationwide lockdown. As per Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary, Union Health Secretary, 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. He elaborated that this has propelled the all-India tally to 1071.

Timings of parcel trains

The parcel train from Kalyan will leave at 8.30 pm on April 2 and 9, which will arrive at Sankrail at 12 am on the third day. Similarly, the parcel train will depart Sankrail at 10 pm on April 6 and 13 and will reach Kalyan at 6 pm on the third day. It will halt at Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, and Tatanagar.

On the other hand, the parcel train for Changsari will leave Kalyan at 8.30 pm on April 7. This train will arrive in Changsari at 12 on April 10. The parcel train will commence its return journey at 11.30 pm on April 10 and reach Kalyan at 8 pm on April 13. The stops during this route are Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Badnera, Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Sankrail, Battanagar, Dankuni, Malda Town and New Bongaigaon.

The parcel train on the Godhani- New Tinsukia route will start at 8 pm on March 31. It will arrive at the New Tinsukia station at 2.30 am on April 3. This train will leave New Tinsukia at 12 am on April 3 and reach Godhani station at 7 pm on April 5. The parcel train shall halt at Nagpur, Durg, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Tatanagar, Battanagar, Dankuni, Manda Town and New Bongaigaon.

