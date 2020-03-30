COVID-19 Crisis: Pune City Registers First Death; Maharashtra Death Toll Surges To 9

On Monday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced that COVID-19 had claimed the first life in Pune city. He mentioned that a 52-year-old person passed away while undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. According to the Pune Mayor, the close contacts of the person were admitted in a private hospital. Disclosing more details, Marol stated that the deceased person was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. He contracted the novel coronavirus on March 22. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 193 confirmed novel coronavirus cases while the death toll has surged to 9.

पुण्यात कोरोनाचा पहिला बळी !



पुणे शहरातील कोरोनाग्रस्त असणाऱ्या एका ५२ वर्षीय व्यक्तीचा उपचार सुरु असताना मृत्यू झाला आहे. संबंधित व्यक्तीवर खासगी रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरू होते. त्यांना मधुमेह आणि उच्च रक्तदाब त्रास होता. २२ मार्चला त्यांना कोरोनाचे निदान झाले होते. — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) March 30, 2020

52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9: Health Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2020

Maharashtra CM talks about relief centres for migrants

Addressing the people on March 29, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that the government was making arrangements for the accommodation and food of the migrant workers. He revealed that relief centres had been started at 262 places across the state. Moreover, he advised people against crowding to avoid any unfortunate incident.

Maharashtra Government has set up 262 relief camps across the State which is presently providing shelter to 70,399 migrant labour/ the homeless people to ensure that they have food, and a roof in this crisis.#MaharashtraCares #WarAgainstVirus — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 29, 2020

Maharashtra DGP clarifies aspects of nationwide lockdown

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on March 27, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal clarified various aspects of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19. He stated that there should be an unhindered movement of essential goods and services. Dismissing the notion that people could buy groceries only in a certain time period, he mentioned that the shops selling essential commodities had been allowed to remain open for 24 hours.

