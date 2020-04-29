Govt Employees To Download Aarogya Setu App, Commute After Checking 'risk' Status: Centre

The Union government on Wednesday directed all government employees to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles and check the risk of COVID-19 in their areas before commuting to work. The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday issued an official order asking the employees to travel only if the Aarogya Setu app showed the 'safe' or 'low risk' status.

"All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in Central government should download 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobile phones, immediately. Before starting for office, they must review their status on the app and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or low risk' status," the Ministry said in an order.

The order added that if the app shows that an employee has a "moderate" or "high risk" calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, then he/she should not come to office and immediately self isolate in 14 days. The "moderate" or "high-risk" status on Aarogya Setu appears when the person has had recent contact with an infected person in proximity. "Ministries/departments may issue similar instructions to autonomous/statutory bodies, PSUs etc. attached to them," the Ministry order read. G Jayanthi, Joint Secretary of the government of India, has been instructed to ensure that above directions are strictly followed in the respective ministry or department.

Aarogya Setu app: Everything you need to know

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

