"Well Said", PM Modi Responds To Ajay Devgn's Tweet Calling Aarogya Setu His 'Bodyguard'

In response to 'Singham' actor Ajay Devgn's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the actor's efforts in helping the government in COVID fight.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's efforts in making everyone aware of the Aarogya Setu app through an interesting homemade video. The Prime Minister responded to the Golmaal star's tweet about making the app 'your personal bodyguard' and added that it has been created to protect 'our family and the nation'.

Earlier on Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and shared a homemade video featuring himself as an ordinary citizen under lockdown and as a bodyguard called 'Setu'. Through its message, the actor has urged everyone to download and install the Aarogya Setu mobile app that helps keep an individual safe and aware of the novel coronavirus infection. Ajay Devgn thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative and also nominated his wife Kajol and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to carry the message forward.

Aarogya Setu app: Everything you need to know

The mobile application has been developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in the amid the raging COVID-19 crisis. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

PM Modi on Aarogya Setu app 

Earlier this month, PM Modi had urged users to download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. He had also shared a video through his Twitter handle about the usefulness of the app and urged the citizens to download it.

