Centre Committed To Ensuring Tamil Refugees In Sri Lanka Live With Dignity: Rajnath Singh

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) convention in Salem where he hailed the state, sharing how the saffron party held its people in high esteem. He also shared how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been inspired by the ideals professed by Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in his text- Thirukkural.

"It is a wonderful feeling to be in this culturally rich and divine land of Tamil Nadu, the land of the Siddhars, Alwars, and Nayanmars. Tamil Nadu is also the place where the great Saint of India, Mahatma Thiruvalluvar was born who gave us knowledge in the form of Thirukkural, who acts as a guiding light for all of us. Even the decisions are taken by the NDA government under PM Modi have been inspired by the ideals professed in Thirukkural," said Rajnath Singh.

Highlighting BJP's strong affiliation with the state Rajnath Singh said, "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made Dr APJ Abdul Kalam the President...was that not a matter of respect for Tamil Nadu? In 1974, when the then Congress government left Katchatheevu island for Sri Lanka, Vajpayee condemned the decision to cede the island and spoke for moving to Supreme Court against it," he said.

"BJP can never forget that it was Tamil Nadu's daughter puruchi thalaivi Jaya Amma who wholeheartedly supported the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he added.

The Defence Minister also asserted that the PM Modi-led government was committed to ensuring the safety of the Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka revealing how nearly 16,000 fishermen had been released from Sri Lankan custody under the Modi government. "Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is committed to ensuring that Tamil Refugees in Sri Lanka live with peace, equality and dignity. 16,00 fishermen have been released from Srilankan government's custody by the PM," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due from April-May 2021. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden term as the Chief Minister, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. On the other hand, Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's release from prison has sent shockwaves across the party. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is in talks with Kejriwal's AAP ahead of polls and superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

(With Agency Inputs)