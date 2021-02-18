Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran Move Chennai Court Against Her Ouster As AIADMK General Secretary

In the latest development, former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala has approached a court in Chennai challenging her removal as AIADMK's general secretary, as per reports. Sasikala, who was formally released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27, was removed as AIADMK's general secretary in 2017 on Dy CM OPS' conditions laid out while merging his faction with CM EPS'. As per reports, Sasikala has moved to court to challenge her removal as AIADMK an office-bearer and the case has been listed for March 15.

The case was initially set to be heard before the Madras High Court but was transferred to a civil court, as per reports. While the petitioners in the case are Sasikala and her nephew & AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, the respondents named include CM Edappadi Palaniswami, Dy CM O Pannerselvam, Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan, and a former AIADMK minister. Recently, TTV Dhinakaran defended the use of the AIADMK party flag on Sasikala's car and claimed that she was unanimously nominated as the party's general secretary in December 2016 and that this was their stance as the matter was being heard in the court.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. EPS eyes re-election in the upcoming state polls in April-May.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

