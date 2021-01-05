TMC Files Plea Seeking Sunil Mondal's Disqualification From Lok Sabha, Cites BJP Induction

Days after Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal joined BJP, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC formally sought his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay filed the petition with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla citing Article 102(2), paragraph 2(1)(a) of the tenth schedule and Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985. According to Bandyopadhyay, BJP is making repeated attempts to lure TMC members through "corruption, bribery, undue influence and other illegal means".

Pointing out that Mondal joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19, 2020, he mentioned that the former was yet to submit his resignation to TMC. Maintaining that this conduct of the Bardhaman Purba MP is harmful to TMC's interests, he opined that could be construed as Mondal giving up the membership of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Attaching relevant newspaper articles to buttress his point, the TMC Lok Sabha leader requested Birla to take "necessary steps" for effecting the disqualification.

In the disqualification plea, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay stated, "On 19th December 2020 a rally was conducted by the BJP in the presence of Shri. Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, wherein various defections were observed from the AITC to the BJP. In one such instance, the Respondent had voluntarily given up membership of the AITC and had joined the BJP in the rally. In the said rally, numerous statements were also made by the participants which was against the interest of the AITC. Newspaper articles evidencing the Respondent defecting to the BJP and his presence at the rally are enclosed herewith."

Read: Trouble For TMC Mounts As WB Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla Resigns; Mamata Downplays Exit

West Bengal TMC MP Sudip Banerjee writes to Lok Sabha speaker for disqualification of Sunil Mondal, TMC MP from Burdwan constituency. pic.twitter.com/YWIENhneSg — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Read: Owaisi Blames Mamata For BJP's Rise In West Bengal, Takes A Dig At TMC Govt's Governance

Y+ category security granted

Sunil Mondal is one of the 22 TMC members elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 General Election. Recently, the Union Home Ministry approved Y+ category security for the Bardhaman Purba MP. This came in the wake of protests staged by TMC workers when he was visiting the BJP office at Hastings in Kolkata. BJP had alleged that TMC activists had blocked his car, banged the window panes and pelted stones. His security detail will now compromise 11 personnel which includes gunmen on rotation.

Read: BJP's Babul Supriyo Takes A Dig At CM Mamata, Says 'Alipur Jail Will Soon Be TMC Office'