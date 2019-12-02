Sena Slams Fadnavis Over Hegde's Claim Of Returning Centre's Fund Of 40K Cr

Condemning the BJP and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena on Monday has responded on the sensational claims made by BJP leader Ananth Hegde. Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has called it treachery with Maharashtra. BJP leader Ananth Hegde has said that Fadnavis was sworn in as CM overnight to prevent Centre's funds worth 40 thousand crore from being misused.

Bjp mp @AnantkumarH says @Dev_Fadanvis as CM for 80 hours, moved maharashtra's 40000 cr Rs to center ? This is treachery with maharshtra , महाराष्ट्र के साथ गद्दारी है @Officeof UT — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 2, 2019

Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also criticised the leader of Opposition Fadnavis. It said that Fadnavis depraved the new government from Maharashtra's right. It added that the BJP government was formed overnight under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis to return the Centre so that 40,000 crore rupees which should have been used for people of Maharashtra.

BJP's Ananth Hegde claims Fadnavis was made CM to prevent misuse of Centre's 40cr-funds

Ananth Hegde's claims

In a sensational development, BJP leader from Karnataka on Monday has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra despite lacking majority to prevent the misuse of Centre's fund. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the leader can be heard saying that the Maharashtra CM had access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and he moved it back to Centre. he said that it was done to prevent misuse Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government.

He added: "A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre. He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre."

Maharashtra BJP chief calls Shiv Sena 'trustworthy' even as CM Thackeray taunts Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis became CM for four days

In a massive turn of events in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 24, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar had claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party. Two days after this sensational development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his post.

Soon after his resignation, Devendra Fadnavis also resigned and said that BJP will sit in Opposition. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi unanimously chose Uddhav Thackeray as the next CM of the state. This happened after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

