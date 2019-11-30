Centre To Set Up Raksha Shakti University: Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the Centre is going to set up a central university to train people for policing. Speaking at the valedictory session of 47th All India Police Science Congress, Shah said that the government will establish 'Raksha Shakti University'. He also added that all the affiliated colleges would be opened in the states where there are no police universities.

The Centre will soon bring in a bill for it: Home Minister Amit Shah

He, while talking about the idea, also said that the Centre will soon bring in a bill for it. He said, "In states where there are no police universities, colleges affiliated to this university will be established." Shah, while praising the nation's police said that nothing is impossible for the force. He said, "We are planning to make a modus operandi bureau. We want to change the nature of the Narcotics Bureau."

He also lauded the police for working relentlessly for 365 days without a break and said that the force has always prioritised the security of the country. He, while expressing his pride, said, "Police forces have made many sacrifices for the security of the country," he said.

Shah also said that the government is working to change the British era laws of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). "The laws of IPC and CrPC that were framed during the British rule have become irrelevant now. These laws will be changed according to the needs of today," said Shah.

(with ANI inputs)