Centre Defines Domicile For J&K, Includes Those Living For 15 Years & Registered Migrant

In a big development after the abrogation of Article 370 that defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Gazette of India order issued on April 1 defines domiciles for the UT J&K. Section 3A of the J&K Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, under the J&K civil services (decentralisation and recruitment) Act, states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' This is a part of the government notification announcing that jobs will be reserved for domiciles of Jammu & Kashmir.

The order also includes: “children of those central government officials, all India services officers, officials of PSUs and autonomous body of the central government, public sector banks, officials of statutory bodies, officials of central universities and recognised research institutes of the central government who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children on parents who fulfill any of the conditions in sections.”

The Act declares the Tehsildar as the competent authority for issuing the domicile certificate. Additionally, it has 29 state laws have been repealed while 109 have been amended. Domicile law for UT #Jammu & #Kashmir :

Earlier, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that Central government is looking forward to addressing the concerns of the local populace after the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir's special status last year. He shared the order on Twitter on Wednesday. Notably, he had assured the people of the Union Territory about the domicile law, adding that it will be followed by the Land Act.

