Seven More COVID-19 Cases Detected In Jammu And Kashmir, Total Tally Rises To 45

Seven more COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, prompting the administration to further tighten the restrictions on the movement of people.

#COVID19#JammuAndKashmir #FightagainstCorona

Four more cases detected positive in Kasmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground @diprjk @MoHFW_INDIA @HealthMedicalE1 — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 30, 2020

Earlier, in the morning, in another tweet, Rohit Kansal said: “No new cases in Kashmir division; in Jammu Division 3 new positive cases.”

Read: 'No Decision On Extending 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': Govt Sources Put Rumours To Rest

With these fresh cases, the total number of patients tested positive for the deadly virus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 45. While two among them died, two have recovered so-far.

A woman from the old city Khanyar area of Srinagar, who became the first case to be infected of COVID-19 in Kashmir, has now tested negative for the novel disease.

“The Srinagar woman, who became the first coronavirus case in Kashmir on March 18 tested negative on Sunday at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar,” said a spokesman of SKIMS. The 67-year-old woman had returned to her home on March 16 after performing Umrah (minor Hajj) in Saudi Arabia.

Read: Prasar Bharti Busts website's Fake-news About India Extending 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba asked all States/UTs to rigorously implement lockdown restrictions to contain the community transmission of the pandemic. He asked for taking stern action against people who are violating lockdown orders, an official press release informed here.

Cabinet Secretary made these remarks while holding a video conference meeting with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all States and Union Territories to review the measures they have taken to ensure effective implementation of restrictions during the lockdown period and to fight the pandemic. The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officers of concerned ministries.

Pertinently, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said 337 FIRs have been registered and 627 persons arrested for violating prohibitory orders in the Union Territory amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said 118 shops and 490 vehicles were seized for defying the government orders.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a shutdown of all establishments, except those providing essential services and commodities, on March 22 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Read: First 15-20% Panic Rise, Then 30% Fall; Overall 10-12% Dip: Amul Chief Sodhi On Milk Sales

Read: 'There Is No Shortage Of Fuel,' HPCL Chairman Asks People To Not Engage In Panic Buying