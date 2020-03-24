The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Centre Directs States To Release Funds For Additional Medical Facilities

General News

In a bid to expand the medical facilities in India, the Centre on Tuesday asked all state governments to deploy funds to establish additional medical facilities

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

In a bid to expand the medical facilities in India, the Centre on Tuesday has asked all state governments to deploy funds to establish additional medical facilities to boost the medical infrastructure of the country, according to a press release. It added that additional facilities including hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards should be set up by these funds. Apart from this the Centre also directed the states to upgrade and expand existing facilities and ensure all facilities are sufficiently equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and drugs to treat the patients.

Tihar jail to release 3000 inmates to avoid overcrowding as Coronavirus cases cross 400

Centre issues directive to states

MASSIVE: Modi govt tells states to transfer funds in construction workers' accounts by DBT

Earlier in the day, the union government provided relief to India's informal sector amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS Ministry of Labour and Employment, has issued an advisory to all states & UTs to transfer funds in the account of construction workers through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode from the cess fund collected by the Labour Welfare Boards. Prior to the Centre's announcement, several states have already announced monetary relief to daily wage workers.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 8 PM; COVID-19 confirmations cross 500

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 492 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN