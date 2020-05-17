Tamil Nadu CM Announces Extension Of Lockdown Till May 31 With Additional Relaxations

Following the state of Maharashtra and Punjab, Tamil Nadu has also extended the existing Coronavirus forced lockdown till May 31. The state government has announced that along with existing relaxations certain more will be announced in the fourth phase of lockdown which will remain in place till May 31. The number of Coronavirus cases continues to witness a spike in the state majorly due to the Koyambedu cluster.

The state has reported 10,585 positive cases of Coronavirus till date while 3,538 have recovered. Tamil Nadu has also witnessed 74 deaths due to the virus. Chief Minister E. Palaniswami had pitched for extension of lockdown in the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. Keeping the rising number of cases in mind, he had also urged PM Modi to not operate any passenger train from Chennai till May 31.

50% workforce in govt offices

The Tamil Nadu government released an order on May 15 stating that the state government offices will start functioning with 50% of its workforce from May 18. They will be required to work for 6 days per week, including Saturdays. The state government is deciding the lockdown relaxations based on the recommendations of the medical expert committee formed by the government. The committee consisting of doctors, health department top officials and IAS officers will formulate and pass the recommendations to the CMO based on which the decision will be taken.

Steps to revive state economy

Many Industries and businesses are willing to relocate to or set up base, the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. The state government will work persistently to get approvals for upcoming businesses in the state. Any undue laxity or delay on approvals, on the part of officials, shall be firmly dealt with, the CM added.

While interacting with investors and entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister asserted that transparency will be its topmost priority. He also reiterated that his government will provide the most enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

