Centre Gives Military Officers 'financial Powers' Up To 200cr To Tackle Procedural Delays

On Wednesday, Union Cabinet approved financial powers to clear projects worth Rs 200 crore to the senior military officers for capital procurement projects, officials said. The deputy chiefs and command heads of the armed forces are the officers granted this enhanced financial aid. The enhanced powers come in the aspect of challenges faced by the defence forces along with China and Pakistan at the border.

Union Cabinet today approved enhanced delegation of Financial Powers under Capital Procurement to levels below Vice-Chief of Armed Forces: Defence Ministry — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

READ | VK Singh Takes Umbrage At 'distortion' Of His China Remark, Clarifies 'LAC Not Demarcated

An official release of Ministry of Defence said that under 'Other Capital Procurement Procedure' (OCPP) of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, financial powers up to Rs 100 crore has been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the army, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the navy, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the air force at Services Command and regional commanders of Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

READ | Owaisi Dares PM Modi To Publicly Shame China Amid LAC Faceoff, Questions Preparedness

The cabinet has also given nod for the financial powers up to Rs 200 crore.

Powers up to Rs. 200cr delegated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff (CD & S)/ MGS (Master General Sustenance), COM (Chief of Material), AOM (Air Officer Maintenance), DCIDS (Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff) & ADG ICG (Addnl Director General Indian Coast Guard): Defence Ministry — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

According to the Defence Ministry release, the delegation of power will help in the modernization of Armed forces.

"This delegation of powers within Service Headquarters and up to Command Level for items of Capital nature such as overhauls, refits, and upgrades will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects for modernization of Armed Forces to meet the security challenges of the nation," the release said.

READ | New Visuals: Indian & Chinese Troops & Tanks Disengage From Pangong Tso Area In Ladakh

The cabinet has also sanctioned government support up to Rs 50 crore towards the cost of prototype development to Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of Air Staff, and Director General Coast Guard.

The release further stated that, in the line with the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' for a robust defence industrial ecosystem, financial powers have also been enhanced for other competent financial authorities under 'Make-I' category.

READ | Aung San Suu Kyi's Trial Begins In Secret After Military Imposes New Charges

LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.

(With ANI Inputs)