Rajasthan, Assam To Test Journalists For COVID-19 After 53 Mumbai Journalists Test +ve

With 53 journalists testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mumbai, both Rajasthan and Assam on Wednesday, have announced that they will test news reporters for the infection. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that free COVID-19 testing will be done for reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25, while Rajasthan State Health Minister Raghu Sharma stated that the Gehlot government too will test reporters. Current tally of COVID-19 in India is at 19984 with 640 deaths.

Assam & Rajasthan to test reporters

State govt has decided to conduct free #COVID19 tests for news reporters at Guwahati Medical College on April 25: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/kRohk6VdEA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Keeping in view the fact that so many journalists have tested #COVID19 positive in Maharashtra & Delhi, we have decided to test journalists for the infection in Rajasthan: State Health Minister Raghu Sharma pic.twitter.com/RAmJwgpa2v — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

53 journalists test positive

Sources state that 53 journalists - including videographers, reporters, photojournalists and cameramen of a TV news channel have tested positive for Coronavirus. Pednekar is said to have been in contact with several of these journalists. BMC has tested 167 journalists, of which 53 have tested positive. After exposure to some of these COVID-19 positive journalists, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Monday home quarantined herself and is currently overseeing her duties from her home and is most likely to get tested this week.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 15474 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3869 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5218. 640 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.