Karnataka To Allow Select Activities In Non-containment Zones From April 23; Details Here

With the rate of daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) dropping in Karnataka, the Yediyurappa government on Wednesday has decided to ease the lockdown by allowing some activities outside the containment zone from April 23. The list includes hospitals, construction of medical infrastructure, couriers, repair serviced (handymen, plumbers etc), construction, metro projects etc. Karnataka is currently at 418 cases with 17 deaths.
Prior to the Centre passing ordinance to protect COVID warriors, sources on Monday, reported that the Karnataka state cabinet will introduce an ordinance to the state epidemic act, allowing the government more power over lockdown, transport etc. The state government is reportedly studying the ordinances brought in by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, sources state that the cabinet is mulling to book those who attacked health workers under Goonda act or seize their property. This move was done in the wake of the Padrayanapura violence where ASHA workers were attacked by residents while transporting COVID patients.
