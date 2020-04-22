Karnataka To Allow Select Activities In Non-containment Zones From April 23; Details Here

With the rate of daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) dropping in Karnataka, the Yediyurappa government on Wednesday has decided to ease the lockdown by allowing some activities outside the containment zone from April 23. The list includes hospitals, construction of medical infrastructure, couriers, repair serviced (handymen, plumbers etc), construction, metro projects etc. Karnataka is currently at 418 cases with 17 deaths.

Here are the lockdown exempted activities:

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities

Construction and manufacturing of medical Health infrastructure - drugs, pharmaceuticals, oxygen etc

Courier services

Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, I-T repairs, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas

Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas; and all kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside

Metro Rail Construction Projects with limits of Municipal Corporations where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

The order mentions that the lockdown will remain in stringent force in containment areas. It also adds that essential services like manufacturing, agriculture, fisheries, media etc will remain open. The order also allows inter and intra-state movement of goods irrespective of essential or non-essential goods.

I-T and I-T enabled services

Karnataka to pass ordinance

Prior to the Centre passing ordinance to protect COVID warriors, sources on Monday, reported that the Karnataka state cabinet will introduce an ordinance to the state epidemic act, allowing the government more power over lockdown, transport etc. The state government is reportedly studying the ordinances brought in by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, sources state that the cabinet is mulling to book those who attacked health workers under Goonda act or seize their property. This move was done in the wake of the Padrayanapura violence where ASHA workers were attacked by residents while transporting COVID patients.

