Centre Issues Guidelines For International Air & Ship Travel; 23,475 Returnees Till Date

Estimating that India will commence international air travel by August, the Centre on Sunday, has issued guidelines for international passengers travelling to India via flights and ships. The 16-step guidelines mandate 14-day paid institutional quarantine, followed by 7-day home isolation. Moreover, the Centre has mandated use of Aarogya Setu app, allowed only asymptomatic people to travel, sanitise airports, flights, mandated use of masks during travel, thermal screening.

The Centre has also stated that those entering India via land borders to must follow the same protocol. Passengers must fill out a self-declaration form on health and symptomatic passengers will be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days, tested as per ICMR guidelines. While mild symptomatic cases will be allowed to be home isolated, those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted in appropriate COVID health facilities. The Centre has allowed states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

International flights by August-September

On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that by August-September, a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operation. He added that while he is aiming to start international flights from mid-June, as per the ongoing rate of growth in Coronavirus infections, the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. Currently, India is gearing to commence domestic flights operation on May 25.

India's Vande Bharat mission

On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. This facility is available on payment-basis - almost 2.59 lakh people from 98 countries have registered to come back till date. In the two phases commenced till date, 23,475 have already returned so far. The next phase will commence on June 13, as confirmed by MEA.

India under lockdown

On May 17, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown, allowing the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Since then, several states have released their own state guidelines - most easing the lockdown. Currently, India has 1,31,868 cases, with 54,441 recoveries and 3867 deaths.