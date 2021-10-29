With an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines available across the country, the Union Health Ministry has decided to take the vaccination drive to citizens homes in a mass outreach programme aimed at inoculating a maximum number of people in the country. With the target of completely vaccinating the entire adult population before the end of the year, the Union Health Ministry will carry out this month-long exercise from November 2, which is observed as 'Dhanvantari Divas' in memory of the Hindu God of medicine- Dhanvantari, to December 2. It should be mentioned here that as of October 28, states had 12 crore vaccine shots available with them.

The month-long COVID-19 vaccination drive -- 'Har Ghar Dastak' -- would also seek to cover 11 crore people who have taken their first jabs but for some reason have failed to take their second dose within the stipulated time. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be personally supervising this massive logistical exercise. In addition, it is also expected that he will be joining a few teams that will go door to door in a bid to achieve 100% vaccination against COVID-19 at the earliest.

"I have been in touch with the states, and persuaded them to join this big initiative. Since there's no shortage of vaccines and in fact we have a standing surplus with states it is in the fitness of things that we go for the final push," Mandaviya said in Delhi on Thursday.

India has been vaccinating about 80 lakh individuals daily on an average in the month of October. The vaccine supply situation is expected to ease even further next month with a couple of more vaccine candidates getting emergency use approvals.

India's vaccination update

According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 104 crore landmark milestone. The country administered more than 66 lakh vaccine doses till 7 PM, the Health Ministry informed.