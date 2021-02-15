Centre Makes FASTag Mandatory Across India; Gadkari Says, 'Won't Extend Deadline'

The Central government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement said it has decided that all lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' from midnight of 15th/16th February 2021.

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight

"Therefore, as per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category," the statement said. The ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas.

As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle without FASTag or without valid, functional “FASTag” entering the “FASTag lane” shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category from 15/16 February midnight. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) February 14, 2021

The ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021. Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. And Category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

'Deadline won't be extended': Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the deadline for the implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facility.

Replying to a query on FASTags at the Nagpur airport, Gadkari said the government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before; and now, it would not be extended further. "Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTag," he said. "The FASTag registration has gone up to 90% on some routes and only 10% of people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic," he said.

FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.

(With PTI inputs)