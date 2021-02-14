Disha Ravi Sent To 5-day Police Custody In Greta 'toolkit' Probe; Breaks Down In Court

In the latest development, 22-year-old Disha Ravi - who was picked up by the Delhi Police in Bengaluru - was sent to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court on Sunday. Disha, the co-founder of Fridays for Future (FFF), was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Arguing at the Court, the public prosecutor claimed that Disha Ravi had edited the toolkit on February 3 and also said that her mobile had been recovered and that data was yet to be retrieved.

Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. The 21-year-old activist claimed that every party, including the BJP had their own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

"In Case FIR No.49/21, PS Special Cell, regarding investigation into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document, one Disha Ravi, aged 22 years, has been arrested from Bengaluru. She was one of the Editors of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Accused Disha Ravi was produced in the Hon’ble court today where she has been remanded to police custody for 5 days.

Further investigation is in progress," reads the Delhi police's statement on her arrest.

Republic TV attempted to speak to Disha Ravi upon her exit from the court on Sunday and asked her several questions on sharing the toolkit and her knowledge of the involvement of Khalistani elements. Disha Ravi, however, maintained silence and continued walking. She had broken down in the court during the remand hearing.

Greta shares toolkit, deletes it moments later

Greta Thunberg had previously shared a toolkit titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

However, in doing so, Greta Thunberg mistakingly shared a 'toolkit' which had the organised plan of 'Twitter storm' on February 4 and 5, and then solidarity messages by February 5 and 6, besides the Republic Day plot to carry out protests outside the Indian embassies across the world. Just hours later, the toolkit was deleted and an updated toolkit with certain omissions was posted by Greta Thunberg. The outdated 'toolkit' and the current one both provide a list of “urgent actions” as well as “prior actions”. The former has a timeline: A 'Twitter storm' on 4 and 5 February; solidarity photo or video message by 5 and 6 February; contacting government representatives to ask them to take action; signing online petitions; and divesting from Adani, Ambani enterprises. The list of "prior actions "includes a ‘Digital Strike’ with the hashtag ‘Ask India Why’ and asks the readers to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), the heads of other nations, and international bodies like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank.

Thunberg then shared an 'updated toolkit' which continued to claim that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' and the call to boycott 'Adani and Ambani'.

