Rahul Gandhi Vows 'CAA Will Never Happen'; Assures 'Congress Will Stick To Assam Accord'

Kicking off Congress' Assam campaign, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, vowed that if voted to power, Congress will ensure that CAA will not be implemented, adhering to the Assam accord. Wearing a 'Gamcha' at a rally in Assam's Sivasagar, Gandhi pointed out that he had crossed out CAA written on it, highlighting his aversion to the law. Lashing out at the Centre, repeating his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' slogan, Gandhi said BJP had destroyed the nation with GST, demonetisation, farm laws etc. Assam goes to polls in April-May.

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody in Greta 'toolkit' probe; breaks down in court

Rahul Gandhi: 'CAA will never happen'

"I have worn a Gamcha which has CAA written on it. I have cancelled it. Whatever happens, CAA will not happen. 'Hum Do, Hamare do', listen. It (CAA) will never happen," said Gandhi adding "I and all Congress workers will protect the principle of Assam Accord. We will not deviate an inch from it."

Lashing out at Centre, he added, "Govt did demonetisation, GST etc. 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' only benefitted towards GST. Congress is a party of the poor and farmers. We will bring employment in Assam for youth. Congress united people of Assam. Earlier there was no surety whether one would return home from public meetings due to violence."

Home Minister Amit Shah proclaims 'No Muslim will lose citizenship due to CAA', slams Oppn

CAA rules being framed: MHA

On February 2, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were being framed. Rai informed that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have granted an extension of time up to 9 April and 9 July 2021, respectively to frame these rules. Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah had said rules of CAA are yet to be framed and the law will be acted upon after COVID vaccination is completed.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.

Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Bengali Muslims don't vote for BJP in upcoming Assam polls

BJP's Assam push

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. With Amit Shah and PM Modi kicking off the campaign at Kamrup, BJP eyes to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens.

Assam slashes petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5/lt; Congress says 'BJP doing use & throw'