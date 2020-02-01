Amid Coronavirus Scare, Centre Prohibits Export Of Masks With Immediate Effect

The Government of India on Saturday announced a ban on the export of respiratory masks and protective gears until further orders. This decision comes after the demand for N95 masks and coveralls soared in China, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre has instructed that the export of all kinds of equipment used for personal protection- including clothing and masks, used to protect the wearer from airborne particles are prohibited. The list also includes other protective clothing coveralls such as class 2, 3, 4 and N95 masks.

As the cases of the deadly Coronavirus is increasing rapidly in China, the demand for face masks has also been on a rise. People around the world are buying protective face masks in hope of keeping the deadly virus which has affected over 20 countries at bay.

Due to this, China has run out of masks and is dependent on the export from neighbouring countries. Several countries including India have been producing N95 masks in huge quantities for export to China.

The first case of Coronavirus in India

A student in Kerala, studying at Wuhan University, was tested positive of deadly Coronavirus and was moved to an isolation ward immediately. The patient is said to be currently stable and is being closely monitored by the doctors.

India has been continuously monitoring the situation in China and the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed the preparedness against novel Coronavirus. On Friday, a special Air India flight departed to rescue over 300 Indian families from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of Coronavirus.

The screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports and the ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening.

India has also built up quarantine facilities for the Indian nationals who returned from China on Saturday, to detect possible cases of Coronavirus.

