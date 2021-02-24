Centre rushes multi-disciplinary teams to states/UTs witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases

Observing the upsurge in the Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level, multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The Central teams will analyse and evaluate the situation in the states and the Union Territories to identify the reason behind the recent hike in Covid-19 cases.

The Centre has assigned the three-member teams to support the states in handling public health measures for COVID-19 management. The team will also take stock of the ground situation and help the state governments to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States. Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat and the Union Territory of J&K have been witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, however, the RT-PCR test proportion is decreasing. The Centre has written to these states and asked to take the necessary precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus cases and also to break the transmission chain. The Centre also asked the states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests for a better understanding of the ground situation.

Spike observed in Covid-19 cases

According to the official statement issued by the Health Ministry, "The Central team to Maharashtra comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team shall comprise of a senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi." This came after Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases and contributed to almost 70% of active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The official release issued by the Central government read, "The Centre has reminded the states and UTs that any laxity implementing stringent measures to curb the spread, especially in view of a new strain of virus observed in contain countries, could compound the situation. The Health Ministry has been regularly engaging with States and UTs that have been exhibiting either a sudden surge in COVID cases, high caseload or reporting higher mortality in some districts. The teams interact with the field authorities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them."

