Karnataka Not Closing Kerala Border; Only Mandating COVID-19 Negative Report: Deputy CM

The guidelines issued by the Karnataka government to allow only those people from Kerala who have tested negative for Covid-19 was mistaken to be 'travel restrictions' by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Ashwathnarayan, on Tuesday clarified that borders are not sealed between the two states, but that the Karnataka government is only trying to ensure the safety of the people.

"I support the government's decision," he said as he stressed that the people traveling from Kerala must have a Covid-19 negative certificate, to enter Karnataka. Kerala recorded 4,034 fresh cases while 14 succumbed to the virus in the state on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Health wrote to the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra to ramp up their testing, as the two states cumulatively accounted for 77% of Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. Followed by this, Kerala tested 69,604 samples in the past 24 hours.

Karnataka also has observed a spike in the number of cases that are rising every day for the past one week. With over 6,000 new cases, the Karnataka government with an aim to monitor the current situation issued guidelines for those traveling to the state from both Kerala and Maharahshtra.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan however sought the intervention of PM Narendra Modi over the new guidelines issued by Karnataka. The Health Minister of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar, further clarified that inter-state travel between two states isn't prohibited, and was quoted by ANI as saying, "We have not prohibited inter-state travel between Karnataka and Kerala. As a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travelers entering Karnataka from Kerala must compulsorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours," Sudhakar stressed.

Kerala currently has 54,665 people who tested positive and are under treatment while over 2 lakh people have been kept under observation, of which 8,083 have been isolated in various wards of many hospitals.