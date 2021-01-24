Centre Says Deaths Of Six Healthcare Workers Not Linked To COVID-19 Inoculation

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the deaths of six health care workers, who were inoculated, are not related to the Covid-19 vaccinations.

"At least six deaths have been reported so far. In the last 24 hours, one person aged 56 years who was a resident of Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem confirms that cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths has been causally linked with COVID vaccination," said Manohar Agnani, additional health secretary reported ANI.

He further added that a total of 11 persons have been hospitalised so far and in the last 24 hours one person has been hospitalised.

"0.0007 per cent of people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalised at Government Hospital, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on January 20," Agnani said.

On the eighth day of vaccination, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakh. As per the provisional report of the government, on Saturday, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions.

MoCA Writes to MoHFW on prioritizing Aviation workers for vaccination

The Civil Aviation ministry has told the Union health ministry that the aviation sector's frontline workers should be considered for COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis after health workers have been given the jabs. According to guidelines issued by the health ministry on December 28 last year, around 30 crore Indians will be vaccinated in the first two phases, including around three crore healthcare and frontline workers, and approximately 27 crore people of over the age of 50 years.

(With ANI Inputs)