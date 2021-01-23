Mamata Mocks Centre's 'Parakram Diwas', Wants Four Capitals In India And Netaji Memorial'

As the fight over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy continues in West Bengal between BJP and Trinamool Congress, CM Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally on his birth anniversary mocked the Central government asking what is "Parakram." Mamata's jibe came as the Centre declared that Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas. CM Mamata Banerjee opined that Netaji was a 'Deshbhakt' and the star of the country, hence, the state government pays tribute to him by celebrating the day as - 'Desh Nayak Diwas'.

CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'. She slammed the Centre saying - "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?"

Moreover, Mamata demanded that there should be four capitals in the country. To buttress her point, she said that Kolkata was the Capital of India under the British and pitched that the state should be declared as the "National Capital of Bengal". "I believe that India must have 4 rotating capitals." Teh West Bengal CM concluded raising slogans Jai Hind, Subhas Bose Zindabad, Joy Bangla and said - "What Bengal thiks today, India thinks tomorrow."

Earlier, Mamata government also announced the formation of a committee for Netaji. On Saturday, as the nation celebrated 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji, and ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kolkata, Mamata government announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji. West Bengal government has also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji on Saturday and Mamata Banerjee appealed to all to blow Conch shell at 12.15 PM for the Freedom fighter.

The State government also decided to build an INA Monument at Rajarhat for the great son of the soil. Even as Centre has declared the day as "Parakram Diwas", CM Banerjee demanded that January 23 must be declared as a National Holiday. Moreover, to honour Netaji's popular slogan "Jai Hind", the Mamata government has proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'.

The Government of India decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. Ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, the Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on. Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the birth anniversary of Netaji will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' annually. A train has also since been renamed to Netaji Express. Moreover, TMC has demanded that the book on Netaji that was written by Defence Ministry panel decades ago to be made public.

