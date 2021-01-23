Shah Faesal Breaks Long Silence, Praises India's COVID Vaccination Program Under PM Modi

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, on Saturday took everyone to surprise as he praised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dubbed India as "Jagat Guru". Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s online session with Covid-19 vaccination beneficiaries in Kashi, Faesal said that this is not just a vaccination program but it is good governance and nation-building. Faesal who became first Kashmiri to top the Indian Civil Services Examination, had quit civil services and launched a political party - Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in January 2019.

It's good governance + human capital formation + nation building + India assuming global leadership as a Jagat Guru. https://t.co/g8K6SqKYkK — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) January 22, 2021

Faesal was detained from Delhi airport in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370, and was initially taken to a makeshift detention center at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar, but was later shifted to his home and was placed house arrest. On August 12, the J&K administration had issued a Look-Out circular against Faesal, which was challenged by Faesal in the Delhi High Court as 'malafide exercise by the Centre'. The administration then slapped the PSA on him and after months of detention, he was released on June 2020. Later in 2020, Faesal resigned from the post of chief of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM). Since then, he had maintained silence on his future plans and had even deleted all his Twitter posts.

In October, Shah Faesal condemned the incident of extremist attack in France that killed 3 people. He has since then retweeted S Jaishankar's tweet, Ministry of Health's tweet about COVID vaccine, given an update about Fulbright Scholarships, and had issued a clarification on his name being dragged in the family dispute of former JNUSU VC Shehla Rashid - who was also part of JKPM.

As far as my name has been dragged into the family dispute of a former colleague, I want to make it clear that I have neither met nor consulted any of the terror accused persons, directly or indirectly, not to speak of seeking their support or benefitting from them. 1/n — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) December 1, 2020

