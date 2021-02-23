Centre Says New Coronavirus Strains Detected In Maha, Kerala But Not Responsible For Surge

NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said that 187 people have been found infected with UK strain of Coronavirus, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant and one with the Brazilian variant of the deadly virus.

The NITI Aayog member stated that N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala while adding that there is no reason to believe presently that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states.

“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found. Also, three others -- UK, South Africa and Brazil variants are there in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of Maharashtra and Kerala,” Paul said.

READ | Kerala CM Alleges Karnataka's Travel Restrictions Are 'contrary To Centre's Instructions'

READ | Uttarakhand Issues New SOPs For Travellers From Five States, COVID Test Must On Arrival

Speaking of the alarming increase in the number of cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan informed that these states account for 75% of the active cases in the country. Kerala has 38% of the total active cases of the country while Maharashtra has 37% of the total active cases. Maharashtra on Monday reported 5210 new COVID-19 infections, followed by Kerala with 2,212 new cases.

While apprising on the vaccination drive, Union Health Ministry said 1,17,54,788 doses have been administered as on February 23. 77,14,404 healthcare workers and 40,40,384 front line workers have been vaccinated so far. 12 States/UTs administered the first dose to more than 75% of the registered healthcare workers. Tripura, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Telangana, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are the states which have administered the second dose to more than 75% of the eligible health workers. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,56,463.

READ | COVID-19: 75% Healthcare & Frontline Workers Vaccinated In 4 States, Says Health Ministry

READ | COVID : India Records 10,584 New Cases