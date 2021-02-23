Kerala CM Alleges Karnataka's Travel Restrictions Are 'contrary To Centre's Instructions'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the Karnataka government imposing restrictions over interstate movement between Kerala and Karnataka. In his letter, Pinarayi Vijayan contended that "Imposing restrictions of inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to instructions of Government of India."

Urging the prime minister for "urgent intervention", Vijayan stated that students, trucks carrying essential commodities and patients going for medical treatment are being put to undue hardship at the state borders due to the imposition of restrictions.

CM Vijayan's letter to PM Modi

Karnataka defers from Kerala's charges

Vijayan's letter to the prime minister comes despite the Karnataka Government on Monday clarified that it had not imposed any restrictions on interstate travel, but has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. This measure was taken last week for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, following the recent spike in COVID cases in those states.

"We have not imposed any restrictions on passengers travelling from Kerala, Maharashtra or any other state to Karnataka. Let me clarify this, because other states may have got a wrong opinion...For inter-state travellers there is no restriction," Sudhakar said as quoted by PTI.

Speaking of the protests at Kerala-Karnataka borders demanding the withdrawal of restrictions, Sudhakar said no restrictions had been imposed, but checking negative test reports could have caused some inconvenience to travellers. Sudhakar had also stated that in a few days he would speak to his counterparts in Kerala and Maharashtra to request them to issue strict circulars to travellers in their states. He opined that many people who are making interstate travel are unaware of the required protocols such as getting a COVID-19 negative certificate, hence a circular in this regard would beneficial to the states. The Karnataka minister also asserted that marshals would be deputed at weddings to ensure that not more than 500 people gather at the events, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

