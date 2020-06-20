Centre Says 'resuming International Flights Depends On Countries' Opening Their Borders'

While India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate increases to 54.13%, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday clarified that resuming international flights depended on other countries opening their international borders, at a press briefing. He added that currently, the ministry is looking at increasing the domestic flights operating daily - from 700 to 1000-1500 flights. As of date, to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country amid lockdown - with over 1 lakh via 'Vande Bharat' mission.

Here are key points of Civil Aviation ministry briefing:

India needs airspace to be open for international operations and need border acceptance for international operations to resume. Resumption of international flights depends on the opening of airports in other countries.

India also needs to check the allowance level for domestic and international traffic. Normal international flights cannot operate when conditions are imposed across borders. There is a significant amount of traffic between India & North American continent. We may think of opening flights on a case to case basis

In the coming days, we are going to add more flights. Around 40,000 passengers were flown back in chartered flights and 300 additional flights to be operated by Air India for third, fourth phases of repatriation

Close to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown

When asked about the fluctuation in ticket prices on 'Vande Bharat' flights, he said, "All tickets prices were made available online. There was complete transparency".

Domestic private carriers have been offered to operate 750 repatriation flights in 3rd, 4th phases of Vande Bharat Mission

From that lockdown now Centre is running 700 flights every day. Aiming to increase it to 1,000 or 1500. Via domestic operations - 60-65k people are travelling daily.

Centre rubbished reports claiming non-clearance of individuals to return to their countries, saying that if one carries an entry permit to go back to a country, nothing can prevent one from travelling.

'No adverse effect on COVID spread due to flights': Centre

The Centre also clarified that there was no adverse impact on the spread of Coronavirus due to aviation movement. Addressing the briefing, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said, " We opened up domestic flights in co-operation with all stakeholders. Very heartening to know that all passengers are taking boarding passes at home. The process of baggage drop has become totally contactless".

He added, "No adverse impact on the spread of corona due to aviation movement. Upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending on how the situation pans out". Previously, Civil aviation ministry had hinted at resuming international flights from August.

International flights by August-September

On May 23, Puri had said that by August-September, a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operation. He added that while he is aiming to start international flights from mid-June, as per the ongoing rate of growth in Coronavirus infections, the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. India started domestic flight operations by May 25.

