Centre Says 'resuming International Flights Depends On Countries' Opening Their Borders'

While India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery rate increases to 54.13%, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday clarified that resuming international flights depended on other countries opening their international borders, at a press briefing. He added that currently, the ministry is looking at increasing the domestic flights operating daily - from 700 to 1000-1500 flights. As of date, to 2,75,000 Indians, who were stranded in foreign countries, have been brought back to the country amid lockdown - with over 1 lakh via 'Vande Bharat' mission.
The Centre also clarified that there was no adverse impact on the spread of Coronavirus due to aviation movement. Addressing the briefing, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola said, " We opened up domestic flights in co-operation with all stakeholders. Very heartening to know that all passengers are taking boarding passes at home. The process of baggage drop has become totally contactless".
He added, "No adverse impact on the spread of corona due to aviation movement. Upper and lower limits on airfares may be extended beyond August 24 depending on how the situation pans out". Previously, Civil aviation ministry had hinted at resuming international flights from August.
On May 23, Puri had said that by August-September, a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operation. He added that while he is aiming to start international flights from mid-June, as per the ongoing rate of growth in Coronavirus infections, the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. India started domestic flight operations by May 25.
