Centre Sends Five-point Agriculture Laws Amendment Proposal; Farmers Huddle Up To Assess

As the farmers' protest enters day 14, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar prepared a five-point proposal for amendments in the controversial farm laws. The proposal has been sent to farmers on Wednesday, and they will deliberate and decide on it and plan their further strategy. A high-level meet of farmers at Singhu border is underway to discuss the proposal which has been sent by the government.

As per sources, following are the five amendment points in the proposal:

MSP is not going anywhere and there will be no changes in MSP APMC will be strengthened Private players will have to get themselves registered In contract farming, farmers will be allowed to go to court. Fast track courts to be set up in contract farming disputes Tax to be imposed on private players

The decision of sending an amendment proposal to farmers was taken after Union Home Minister met with a few farmers union leaders. The meeting lasted for more than two hours at PUSA institute on Tuesday evening. As per sources, Home Minister Amit Shah offered to amend three farms bills but farmers were adamant on their scrapping.

On Wednesday however, the central government sent the proposal to farmers for assessment. After the meeting with Amit Shah, today's sixth round of Farmer-Centre talks which were scheduled for 12 PM at Vigyan Bhawan have also been cancelled. Sources suggest that the next meeting between farmers and government will take place after the farmers' deliberation on amendment proposal sent by govt.

