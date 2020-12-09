Setback To Congress As BJP Wins big In Rajasthan Zila & Panchayat Elections; Nadda Lauds

In yet another setback for Congress party, BJP has won big in the Zila and Panchayat elections in Rajasthan. While Congress has won 1713 constituencies in both segments, BJP has won 1833 constituencies, as per news agency ANI. Counting of votes went on till late night on Tuesday and the state election commission announced later that in Panchayat Samiti, BJP has bagged maximum seats, while BSP won three, CPIM has won 16 and Hanuman Beniwal’s RLP has won 56 seats. Additionally, more than 420 independent candidates won Panchayat seats. In Zila Parishads, the BJP has won 326 constituencies, while Congress won 250, CPIM won 2 and independents 18.

Hailing his party workers, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the party's victory in Zila and Panchayat elections show that people trust the initiative taken by PM Modi for women and for farmers.

राजस्थान में पंचायती राज और जिला परिषद चुनावों में प्रदेश के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनता, किसानों व महिलाओं ने भाजपा में जो विश्वास प्रकट किया है, इसके लिए मैं उनका आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। यह जीत गांव, गरीब, किसान और मजदूर के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी में विश्वास का प्रतीक है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 9, 2020

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has congratulated the BJP candidates on her victory. “Heartiest congratulations to all the hard-working candidates of the BJP who won the Zila Parishad and Panchayati Samiti elections. Heartfelt thanks also to the people of the state, who have reposed faith in the BJP by denying the false claims of the Congress government,” Raje said in a statement.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the results of the Panchayati Raj elections are a "sure sign of a farewell to this corrupt government." The people of the village have expressed confidence in the BJP and appreciated the efforts of the Narendra Modi government and BJP organisations of the Centre.

The polling to elect a total of 636 Zila Parishad members and 4,371 Panchayat Samiti members was held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. The polling was held on November 23 and 27, and December 1 and 5.

