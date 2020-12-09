Digvijaya Has 'no Expectation From Prez', Wants Nitish To Pressurise PM Modi On Farm Laws

Ahead of the meeting of opposition leaders with President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has 'no expectations' from the President. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh opined that the Opposition leaders should instead initiate talks with all NDA partners who have supported the farmers in the past. Citing an example, Digvijay Singh said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the farm laws. Notably, right after the Bihar elections result wherein Congress showcased a poor performance, Singh had invited Nitish to rejoin Mahagathbandhan in order to fulfill his 'national aspirations.' However, Digvijaya Singh's statement on Nitish comes even as Bihar had scrapped APMC Act, mandi system 14 years ago.

राष्ट्रपति जी से किसान विरोधी क़ानून को वापस लेने के लिए 24 राजनैतिक दलों का डेलीगेशन आज मिलने जा रहा है। मुझे महामहिम जी से कोई उम्मीद नहीं है। इन 24 राजनैतिक दलों को NDA में उन सभी दलों से भी चर्चा करना चाहिए जो किसानों के साथ हैं। नितीश जी को मोदी जी पर दबाव डालना चाहिए — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 9, 2020

READ | Prakash Javadekar slams Oppn over politics of Bandh, attacks Congress on contract farming

Opposition leaders to meet President Kovind

A group of key leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday to express their opposition to the three farm laws cleared by the Parliament, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told news agency ANI. While mentioning that representatives of 11 parties wanted to meet the President, Yechury revealed that the Rashtrapati Bhavan had permitted only 5 leaders for the meeting owing to the COVID-19 protocol. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK's TR Baalu and a CPI representative are expected to be a part of the opposition delegation.

READ | Centre Not Ready To Repeal Agrarian Laws; To Submit Written Proposal To Farmers Tomorrow

Farmers' meeting with Amit Shah

The crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 13 farmer leaders at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa on Tuesday night failed to yield a positive outcome. Speaking to the media after the meeting, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah revealed that the Centre will send a written proposal regarding contentious points such as the APMC and the SDM's powers. Reportedly, Shah asked the farmers' representatives to mull over the proposal and get back to the Union government.

He lamented that the Union government had wasted so many months in sending such a proposal. Moreover, Mollah revealed that the Centre was not ready to repeal the three farm laws. Expressing his disappointment at this development, he opined that the chances of the farmers' unions attending another meeting called by the Centre were bleak. At the same time, he mentioned that the farmers' unions will discuss the government's proposal at the Singhu border on Wednesday and clarify their position subsequently.

READ | 'Aim is to make farmers self-reliant': Haryana CM opines after meeting Tomar amid stir