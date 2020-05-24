UP To Constitute 'Migration Commission' For welfare Of Migrants: CM Yogi Adityanath

Amid the massive influx of migrant labourers following the lockdown into Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued an order to prepare a framework for setting up of a 'Migration Commission' for the welfare of migrants. Under this Commission, social security will be guaranteed to workers/labourers by providing employment to them.

The decision was taken during the 'Team 11' meeting chaired by Adityanath and participated by senior civil servants in Lucknow. The CM directed officials to prepare the roadmap of constituting the Commission and taking forward the agenda of providing employment to the incoming migrants.

“The Commission will take steps for providing employment to the migrants so that they could be integrated into the state’s economy,' UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters. He said the state will gauge the workmanship and skills of migrants by mapping their skills. “Interestingly, several of these workers are trained paramedics and the CM has suggested their services should be utilised to overcome the current shortage in the state,” Awasthi said.

23 lakh migrant returned to UP

So far, 23 lakh migrant workers have returned to UP from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc the government has said. As per UP's estimate, more than 1.5 lakh migrants are coming back every day due to the lockdown. To deal with this influx, the CM has also directed to increase COVID testing of migrants to 10,000 per day from the current 7,000.

Food and money

Awasthi also said that Adityanath has instructed that every worker coming to the state be given ration before sending them to the home quarantine.

"After taking data on their skills, they should be screened. It was also directed that before the person finishes his quarantine period of 14 days, the person should be given Rs 1,000 as a maintenance allowance. CM Yogi has directed that efforts should be made to accommodate workers in different sectors on the basis of data found in skill mapping."

