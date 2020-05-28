Centre Steps Up Measures To Control Locust; Drones To Be Deployed Soon

The Central government has stepped up efforts to control spread of swarms of locust in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, and plans to deploy drones for spraying pesticides soon, the Union Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry further said that about 21 districts in Rajasthan, 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh, 2 districts in Gujarat and 1 district in Punjab have undertaken locust control measures till now.

Locust is an omnivorous and migratory pest and has the ability to fly hundreds of kilometers collectively. It is a trans-border pest and attacks the crop in a large swarm.

Government steps up measures to control locust

Stating that control operations are in full swing currently, the ministry said, "At present 200 Locust Circle Offices (LCO) are conducting survey & control operations in close coordination with District Administration and agriculture field machinery of the affected States. Locust control operations are in full swing in coordination with State Agriculture Departments and Local Administration. In Rajasthan 21 districts, in Madhya Pradesh 18 districts, in Punjab one district and in Gujarat 2 districts have undertaken Locust control till now. For effective control of locusts beyond Scheduled Desert Areas, temporary control camps have been established in Ajmer, Chittorgarh and Dausa in Rajasthan; Mandsaur, Ujjain and Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh."

India has issued a high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's agriculture activity is at severe risk as a large swarm of locusts has arrived at Rajasthan after breeding and maturing in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

"Locust awareness literature, SOPs, approved pesticides and awareness videos were shared with the States in the meeting. Earlier, a video conference was held on 5th May, 2020 with the Principal Secretary (Agriculture) and DMs of the locust prone districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab under the chairmanship of Secretary, DAC&FW to review the preparedness and further coordination with the locust States for taking necessary action," the statement by the ministry said.

In India, more than 2 lakh square kilometers area comes under Scheduled Desert Area. Locust Warning Organization and 10 Locust Circle Offices (LCO) of Government of India are situated in Rajasthan and Gujarat are responsible for monitoring, survey and control of Desert Locust in Scheduled Desert Area in coordination with State Governments.

