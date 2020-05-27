Naqvi Takes Dig At Congress; Says 'Govt's Priority Is To Drive Away Locusts, Not Losers'

Taking a dig at Congress for playing politics over the current COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday stated that the government's priority is to "drive away locusts, not a loser". Hectares of cropland have been destroyed so far as the country is witnessing a severe locust outbreak in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

This statement from Naqvi also comes after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court in a plea seeking to be heard urgently in the matter regarding the condition of migrants in the country. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said that the government's primary responsibility is to fight against Coronavirus and not Congress.

"Our primary responsibility is to fight against Coronavirus, not Congress. Our priority is to send away locusts, not losers (Hamari prathmikta tiddi ko bhagana hai, fissadi ko nahi)," Naqvi said while speaking to ANI.

READ: Rahul Gandhi attempts damage control; dials CM Uddhav and says 'Congress with Maharashtra'

India has proposed a coordinated response to tackle Desert Locusts along the border to Pakistan and also offered to facilitate the supply of insecticide Malathion to Islamabad for the same. Naqvi stated that it is "unfortunate" that some people are not understanding that free ration is being provided to people and the government is working for the welfare of women, labourers and farmers.

"The country is in a critical situation due to COVID-19 outbreak and everyone is together in this fight. But some are using it as a political opportunity and questioning the government, knowing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken major decisions to tackle the situation. This is why COVID recovery rate is over 50 per cent," he said. "More than 3,000 Shramik trains were operated and are still being run to ferry migrants to their homes. The negative politics at this time is condemnable," he added.

READ: Congress' Randeep Surjewala approaches Supreme Court over migrant crisis with urgent plea

India on high alert over Locust Attack

Meanwhile, India has issued a high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's agriculture activity is at severe risk as a large swarm of locusts has arrived at Rajasthan after breeding and maturing in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had initiated the promotion of regional cooperation to control the locusts. The ministry has started deploying drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations. Further, reportedly, the ministry is also considering to import equipment from the UK to control the locust.

READ: 'Lakhs of migrants are suffering': Mayawati slams Centre and Maharashtra amid faceoff

READ: Maharashtra sees 2091 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths reported; state tally at 54,758

(with inputs from ANI)