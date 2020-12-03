Centre To Continue Talks With Farmers; Tomar Optimistic About Final Outcome On Dec 5

After the conclusion of the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations. Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and MSP guarantee.

He asserted that they will reach a final outcome after the 5th round of talks. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister reiterated his appeal to the farmers to halt their protests in the view of the prevailing winter and COVID-19 threat. On this occasion, Tomar reiterated that the MSP system will continue in the future too.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere. Both the union representatives and the government put forth their position. Some common points have been drawn from the earlier meetings and this meeting on which farmer unions are concerned about. From the beginning, we are saying that the Indian government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and will continue to do so in the future. The government does not have an ego. The government was discussing every issue with the farm unions with an open mind. Farmer unions and farmers are concerned that the new Act will lead to the abolition of APMC. The Indian government will think about strengthening the APMC and increasing utility. In the new Act, there is a provision for private mandis. We will think about ensuring that the farmers get the same price in APMCs and private Mandis."

The meeting of farmer leaders with the central government concludes. Next meeting to be held on December 5. pic.twitter.com/QxesakLeHM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

