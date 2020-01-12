Centre Will Make Sufficient Provisions For Jawans Guarding Borders, Says MoS Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said on Sunday that the central government will make sufficient provisions for the Indian Army soldiers guarding the borders on a real-time basis. Rai paid a visit to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Border Outpost (BoP) at Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul, Bihar and spent a night with the jawans on Saturday.

Rai said, as the Indo-Nepal border is an open border, it is very sensitive and makes the task of jawans even more difficult. He saluted the soldiers for working day and night to protect the country.

The Union Minister also dined with the SSB jawans and applauded their determination in the harsh weather conditions.

While speaking to ANI over phone, Rai said, "I spent my last night time with SSB jawans at Raxaul (Indo -Nepal) Border and saw that despite chilly weather, our jawans were standing like a rock on the border to serve the nation." "I salute our jawans who are serving the nation and are protecting our borders. Indo-Nepal Border is a very sensitive border and an open border which makes the task of our jawans more difficult. They are doing very well. I assured the jawans that whatever they require on the borders, the government will provide them in real-time," he said.

Previously, the Union Minister had paid a visit to Indo-Bangladesh Border near Siliguri BoP Fulbari.

Arrangements for Jawans deployed in freezing weather

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on January 1, said that sufficient arrangements have been made for the jawans who were deployed in severe weather conditions to ensure that they don't face any problems. As the region experiences an unusual shift in the weather, rescue teams have been deployed to deal with any untoward situation.

"There is an unusual change in weather this year due to which we have put multiple rescue teams on standby to deal with any situation," Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

"We have also made sufficient arrangements so that jawans deployed in -35 degrees don't face any problem due to extreme weather conditions," he added.

Pandey also told the reporters that the temperatures are gone below normal. He assured that ITBP is equipped to face the harsh weather and also shared that the clothing pattern of army soldiers recently underwent a change to bear the cold weather conditions.

