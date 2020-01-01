ITPB: Sufficient Arrangements Made For Jawans Deployed In Freezing Weather

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday said that sufficient arrangements have been made for the jawans who were deployed in severe weather conditions to ensure that they don't face any problem. As the region experiences an unusual shift in the weather, rescue teams have been deployed to face any situation.

"There is an unusual change in weather this year due to which we have put multiple rescue teams on standby to deal with any situation," Vivek Pandey, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Spokesperson said "We have also made sufficient arrangements so that jawans deployed in -35 degrees don't face any problem due to extreme weather conditions," he added.

Pandey also told the reporters that the temperatures are gone below normal. He assured that ITBP is equipped to face the harsh weather and also shared that the clothing pattern of army soldiers recently underwent a change to bear the cold weather conditions.

"Just two years ago, the pattern of our clothing had been enhanced by government and extreme cold clothing system that we have is for 9,000 feet and above."

The official emphasised that jawans conducting their duties have been trained physically and mentally to deal with unfavourable weather conditions. Special preparations have been made to forecast of snowfall in Uttarakhand and other areas this new year, he said.

As the nation gears up to welcome the New Year, Indian Army Jawans are protecting the border in chilled weather in Kashmir on the New Year's eve. One of the jawans speaking to media on Tuesday said that all the jawans unite at the post to celebrate the New Year. He said, "New Year for us is not allowing Pakistan to cross the Line of Control."

Indian Army forces in North Kashmir where are celebrating new years eve with great enthusiasm. Even in the blood-freezing cold, the forces are seen having a good time and welcoming the new year with great happiness and high spirits.

(With inputs from ANI)