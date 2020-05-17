Health Ministry Writes To States On Parameters While Categorising COVID-19 Zones

After the Centre allowed the states to decide the categorising Coronavirus (COVID-19) districts into red, orange, and green zones, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Sunday wrote to the states on the parameters while doing the same. The MoHFW has highlighted that the states must consider total active cases, active cases per lakh, doubling rate, case fatality, testing ratio, and sample positivity while categorising the zones. The department has also reiterated that states must ensure that containment zones must be delineated based on mapping of cases, geographical dispersion od cases, area perimeter, perimeter control enforceability.

As per MHA guidelines for the extended lockdown till May 31, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, social/political/sport/entertainment/ cultural/religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

Furthermore, the MHA has allowed states to decide on red, orange and green zones and allowed district authorities to demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. The MHA has also allowed essential activities in containment zones but barred movement of people in and out of the zone. Apart from the above-mentioned prohibitions, all other activities will be mentioned, states the MHA, with an additional night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM. States and UTs can prohibit any other activities as deemed necessary. Apart from these guidelines, MHA has amended mandatory 'Aarogya Setu' installation to asking employers to install the app on a 'best effort basis' by its employees.

On Sunday, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. PM Modi has announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth. India's currently has 90,927 cases with 2872 fatalities.

