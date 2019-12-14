Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Gather Intelligence To Find The Successor Of Ramanna

Security Agencies in Chhattisgarh are busy gathering intelligence to find out the successor of Maoist Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, the central committee member of Maos and secretary of Dandkarenya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) who died on December 7. The security forces allegedly presume a dreadful attack from the Maoist prior to or after the announcement of Ramanna’s successor. His wife Savitri alias Hidma may also be picked up to succeed him but there she is too junior as per their cadre structure, as per reports.

"We have asked all security forces and intelligence wing to keep an eye on their activities as they may plan an attack before or after announcing the next successor of Ramanna. His wife is likely to get the post but nothing is certain," said an official of Chhattisgarh police.

Giving reasons why Ramanna’s wife had a chance at becoming his next successor, the officials claim that Hidma who is the secretary of the Kistaram area committee, Bastar, and commander of the military battalion is working for the last 25 years and has an in-depth understanding of Mao’s operations, modus operandi, and working style. Secondly, other Maos are also a front runner for the post, as they are at the Central level committee.

"We are trying to track development after the death of Ramanna. About the successor, it would be tough to say right now. But this will not impact our operations in any manner," P Sunderraj, IG, Bastar Chhattisgarh police told ANI.

"The post of Dandakaranya secretary controls almost all operations in the Bastar area which is the den of Maoists. Secretary plan and execute all operations against security forces and decides the strategy. The secretary also controls a large number of armed Maos active in the region," enumerated a senior police official, explaining the importance of the Maos rank.

Savitri has a son Srikanth alias Ranjit who is also a Maoist and works in the Guerrilla Army battalion of Mao.

The attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh where CPRF Jawans were killed by the Maos in 2010 was planned by the Maoist Ramanna. He was the mastermind behind the Jhiramghati attack where 28 people including top state Congress leaders who were killed in 2013. Ramanna had a total reward of 1.5 crores over his head.

(With inputs from ANI)